India vs Zimbabwe Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026, Super Eights, IND vs ZIM Match 48

India and Zimbabwe face off in the 48th match of the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on February 26, 2026. — Geo Super

CHENNAI: The 48th match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 between India and Zimbabwe is being played here at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Thursday.

India and Zimbabwe have come face-to-face 13 times in T20Is, and the former dominate the head-to-head record with 10 victories, compared to the Chevrons' three.

Playing XIs

India: Sanju Samson(w), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy and Jasprit Bumrah.

Zimbabwe: Tadiwanashe Marumani(w), Brian Bennett, Dion Myers, Ryan Burl, Sikandar Raza(c), Tony Munyonga, Tashinga Musekiwa, Brad Evans, Tinotenda Maposa, Blessing Muzarabani and Richard Ngarava.