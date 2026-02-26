Cristiano Ronaldo buys 25% stake in Spanish club

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal celebrates during the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier match between Portugal and Hungary at Estadio Jose Alvalade on October 14, 2025, in Lisbon, Portugal. — Reuters

Cristiano Ronaldo has acquired a 25% ownership share in Spanish second-tier club UD Almeria, the club announced on Thursday.

The Portuguese forward, who represented Real Madrid for nine years and is the club's all-time top goalscorer, invested through his company CR7 Sports in Almeria.

"I have long had the ambition to contribute to football beyond the pitch," Ronaldo said in a statement.

"UD Almería is a Spanish club with a strong foundation and clear growth potential. I wish to work with the team leading the club to support it in its new phase of growth."

Cristiano Ronaldo, in the past, has expressed his desire to own a football club once he retired.

Almeria were relegated from LaLiga in 2023-24, and were then taken over by Saudi-based SMC Group in 2025.

The Spanish second-tier club has not disclosed the financial terms of the deal.

"The agreement is part of the international expansion of the club driven by president Mohamed Al Kereiji through his business holding SMC Group," Almeria said in a statement.

Ronaldo, 41, has been playing in the Saudi Arabian football league since 2023 after joining Saudi Pro League club Al-Nassr.

UD Almeria president Mohamed al Khereiji is thrilled about the addition of such an experienced football personality, who knows very well how grow the football business.

"He is considered the best on the pitch," Al Khereiji said.

"He knows the Spanish leagues very well and understands the potential of what we are building here both in terms of the team and the youth academy."

Almeria are currently third in Spain’s second tier, two points behind the leaders Racing Santander after 27 games and are on course to gain promotion to LaLiga.