Markram guides South Africa closer to semifinals with dominant win over West Indies

Aiden Markram of South Africa celebrates getting his half century during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match against West Indies at Narendra Modi Stadium on February 26, 2026 in Ahmedabad, India. — ICC

AHMEDABAD: Unbeaten South Africa defeated West Indies by nine runs in their second Super Eights match of the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, inching closer to securing a place in the semifinals at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Thursday.

The Proteas chased down West Indies' 177-run target but lost just one wicket in 16.1 overs, thanks to an exceptional start by openers Quinton de Kock and skipper Aiden Markram.

The pair began aggressively, finding the boundary consistently and building a 50-run partnership to set the tone for the chase.

De Kock came close to a T20I fifty but was dismissed for 47 off 24 balls, hitting four boundaries and four sixes, with Roston Chase claiming his first wicket of the match.

Markram continued in top form, reaching his 14th T20I fifty, while partnering with Ryan Rickelton to take South Africa past the 100-run mark.

The duo dominated West Indies’ bowling attack, hitting boundaries at regular intervals and putting on another 50-run stand, taking the team to 155-1 in 14 overs.

The Proteas wrapped up their innings in commanding style, with Aiden Markram unbeaten on 82 off 46 balls, hitting seven fours and four sixes, while Ryan Rickelton contributed a quick 45 off 28 deliveries, including four boundaries and two sixes.

Batting first, West Indies scored 176-8 in their allotted 20 overs, despite a shaky start. Openers Brandon King and skipper Shai Hope began aggressively, putting runs on the board with boundaries flowing freely.

The Proteas found an opening when Hope was dismissed for 16 off six balls, which included a four and two sixes, with Kagiso Rabada taking the wicket and ending the 29-run opening stand.

Shimron Hetmyer soon followed, falling cheaply for two off three deliveries, also to Rabada, leaving West Indies struggling at 31-2 in 2.5 overs.

South Africa further seized the momentum as Lungi Ngidi claimed two more wickets, dismissing King for 21 off 11 balls, including five fours, and Roston Chase for two off two deliveries.

Sherfane Rutherford and Rovman Powell attempted to stabilise the innings, but Rutherford fell for 12 off 10 balls, including a six, to Corbin Bosch, leaving the team at 60-5 in 6.3 overs.

Powell fell for nine off 11 balls, while Matthew Forde added 11 before falling to Bosch’s second wicket.

Jason Holder and Romario Shepherd then batted aggressively, gradually taking the team past the 100-run mark. The pair put together an 89-run partnership that revived West Indies’ innings.

Holder was eventually run out after a brilliant 49 off 31 balls, which included four boundaries and three sixes.

Shepherd carried the innings to the finish, hitting a four to reach his maiden T20I fifty and remaining unbeaten on 52 off 37 balls, with three fours and four sixes, guiding West Indies to a challenging total.

For South Africa, Lungi Ngidi spearheaded the bowling, taking three wickets for 30 runs in four overs, while Kagiso Rabada and Corbin Bosch contributed with two wickets each.