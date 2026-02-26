'It's shameful': Farveez Maharoof tears into Sri Lanka after T20 World Cup exit

Dasun Shanaka of Sri Lanka speaks with Kusal Mendis during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 match against Oman at Pallekele Cricket Stadium on February 12, 2026 in Kandy, Sri Lanka. — ICC

Former Sri Lanka all-rounder Farveez Maharoof has expressed deep disappointment following the team’s crushing defeat to New Zealand national cricket team on Wednesday in Colombo, a result that sealed their exit from the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026.

Speaking after the match, Maharoof delivered a scathing assessment of Sri Lanka’s performance, expressing deep disappointment over what he described as a recurring pattern of careless dismissals.

He emphasised that the team had failed to learn from earlier mistakes in the tournament and lacked the composure required in high-pressure encounters.

“I’m going to put it very simply: it’s hurtful, it’s painful and it’s shameful,” Maharoof said, reflecting the mood of frustrated fans across the island. Sri Lanka’s elimination came on the back of another dismal batting display, having previously been bowled out for just 95 against England cricket team.

Further analysing the innings, he pointed out that while the pitch conditions were not entirely straightforward, they did not justify the nature of the dismissals

“It’s not a pitch where you can simply play through the line, I understand that. But apart from Pathum Nissanka’s delivery from Matt Henry, every other dismissal was soft. The batters just gave their wickets away — just like in the England game, where all ten dismissals were soft. Carrying the same trend into a must-win match shows Sri Lanka were not up to the mark with the bat,” he said.

Nissanka has been Sri Lanka’s standout performer in the tournament, notably scoring an unbeaten 100 off 52 balls against Australia national cricket team in the group stage.

However, against New Zealand, he fell to a superb delivery from Henry off the very first ball — a blow Maharoof believes extinguished Sri Lanka’s hopes early.

“Whatever hopes Sri Lanka had just vanished,” he remarked.

Sri Lanka entered the tournament after suffering a 3-0 home series defeat to England. Although they registered wins over Oman, Ireland and Australia in the group stage, their campaign unravelled thereafter.

Consecutive defeats to Zimbabwe, England and New Zealand — the latter two marked by fragile batting performances — ended their run.

“It’s becoming a bad habit,” Maharoof added. “I’ve been doing this analysis for seven or eight years and I keep saying the same thing. Once in a while, we produce a good game and expectations rise, then suddenly everything comes crashing down. It’s not the first time. I just hope that somewhere down the line this comes to an end. Some tough decisions have to be made.”

He urged the selectors and team management to reassess the squad before the next series.

“After the next game and before the next series begins, the selectors and the think tank must seriously consider the future — assess the players’ capabilities, decide who should stay and who should move on. I expect some hard decisions in the next couple of weeks. If not, I will be very surprised.”

For the unversed, Sri Lanka will conclude their T20 World Cup campaign with a final fixture against Pakistan in Pallekele on February 28.