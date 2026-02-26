Jamal Murray forced off in Denver Nuggets' injury blow

Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) dribbles upcourt against the Golden State Warriors in the third quarter at Chase Center on Feb 22, 2026. — Reuters

Canadian Jamal Murray was forced to cut short his involvement on Wednesday night as the 2025-26 season’s injury troubles continued for the Denver Nuggets.

The Canadian guard exited early due to illness during Denver’s clash with the Boston Celtics, managing just two points in eight minutes before heading to the locker room.

Despite his absence, the Nuggets produced an assured display to secure a 103-84 victory on home court against one of the league’s in-form sides.

After the game, head coach David Adelman admitted that Murray had been heavily medicated in a bid to feature but was unable to battle through the symptoms.

“He looked awful. They gave him all the medication. It did not help. All kinds of bodily things were happening,” Adelman said.

The result once again demonstrated Denver’s resilience amid a season disrupted by injuries to several key players. However, with the Western Conference standings tightly contested, the franchise must weigh short-term ambition against long-term fitness.

The Nuggets now face a quick turnaround ahead of their road fixture against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Whether Murray will be fit enough to travel remains uncertain, but the priority will surely be ensuring he makes a full recovery rather than risking further setbacks in an already demanding campaign.

It is pertinent to mention that with Murray sidelined, teammates Bruce Brown and KJ Simpson are expected to see increased playing time to help the Nuggets stay competitive.