South Africa win toss, elect to bowl first against West Indies in T20 World Cup

West Indies captain Shai Hope (right) and South Africa captain Aiden Markram at the toss ahead of their Super Eights match of the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 here on Thursday at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on February 26, 2026. — ICC

AHMEDABAD: South Africa have won the toss and elected to bowl first against the West Indies in their second Super Eights clash of the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Thursday.

Playing XIs

West Indies: Brandon King, Shai Hope (c/wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Roston Chase, Romario Shepherd, Jason Holder, Matthew Forde, Gudakesh Motie and Shamar Joseph.

South Africa: Aiden Markram (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Ryan Rickelton, Dewald Brevis, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj and Lungi Ngidi.

Head-to-head

Historically, South Africa and the West Indies have faced each other in 26 T20Is. Of those, South Africa have won 12, while the West Indies have emerged victorious on 14 occasions.

In T20 World Cup history, the two sides have met five times, with the Proteas claiming four wins and the Caribbean side securing one victory.

Matches played: 26

West Indies won: 14

South Africa won: 12

Form guide

Both teams have been performing exceptionally well in the ongoing tournament, each carrying a five-match winning streak. They remained unbeaten in the group stage and began their Super Eights campaign with victories.

With a semi-final spot in sight, both sides will be eager for a win that could take them a step closer to the knockout stage, alongside England in contention for qualification.

West Indies: W, W, W, W, W (most recent first)

South Africa: W, W, W, W, W