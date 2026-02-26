Cristiano Ronaldo scores again as Al Nassr FC thrash Al Najma

Al Nassr's Sadio Mane celebrates scoring their fourth goal with Cristiano Ronaldo against Al Najma in Saudi Pro League on February 25, 2026. — Reuters

UNAIZAH: Cristiano Ronaldo scored in his third straight match after coming from a brief boycott as Al Nassr FC toppled Saudi Pro League leaders with a decisive 5-0 victory over the lowest-ranked Al Najma SC here at the Al-Najma Club Stadium on Wednesday.

In the seventh minute, Ronaldo scored the opening goal from the penalty spot. Kingsley Coman and Inigo Martínez scored in the first half and made the hosts comfortable, leading 3-0 at the break.

Sadio Mané scored in the second half, and afterward, the coach Jorge Jesus started to change his team and replaced some of his main players, including Ronaldo.

Portuguese extends his lead over Ivan Toney of Al Ahli Saudi FC in the race to the Saudi Golden Boot to 20 league goals this season.

The victory was the 19th of the campaign that saw Al Nassr in league leadership with 58 points in 23 matches. They have already lost only once and are two points ahead of second-placed Al Ahli.

Ronaldo had missed recent matches against Al Ittihad Club and Al Riyadh SC amid reported frustration over the club’s failure to provide the expected financial backing during the most recent transfer window.

It is pertinent to mention that he reportedly was not happy with the Public Investment Fund (PIF), which failed to substantially enrich the squad, whereas competitors Al Hilal SFC, also owned by PIF, took high-profile signings, such as his ex-Real Madrid CF teammate Karim Benzema at Al Ittihad.