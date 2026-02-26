Katie Taylor to end legendary career with Dublin farewell fight this summer

An undated picture of 2012 Olympic gold medalist and six-time European titleholder, Katie Taylor. — Reuters

2012 Olympic gold medalist and six-time European titleholder, Katie Taylor, will conclude her illustrious career with a farewell fight in Dublin this summer, the five-time World Champion announced on Wednesday.

The two-weight undisputed world champion has not been in action since she beat Amanda Serrano in a trilogy fight last July in New York.

The 39-year-old Irishwoman expressed optimism that her swansong battle will be done at Croke Park.

She said that she would like to complete her sporting career with a fight in Dublin, preferably on Croke Park, but other larger stadiums such as the 3Arena and Aviva Stadium were her options.

"I just want to fight in Dublin to end my career," she said.

"Obviously we're still hoping for Croke Park - we're hanging on to a bit of hope that it can happen.

"If it doesn't happen there are plenty of options there. I have obviously fought in the 3Arena a couple of times, the Aviva Stadium is also there.

"Croke Park would be top of the list."

Taylor reflected on her 20-year career, describing it as remarkable and saying she always hoped to conclude it in Ireland.

"It has been an amazing journey, the whole lot of it, over these last 20 years,” Taylor added.

"I have had the highs and lows. It has been an incredible, remarkable career and I always wanted to end it here in Ireland."

It is pertinent to mention that the opponent, date and venue for Taylor's final fight have not been confirmed.