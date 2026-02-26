Champions League: Vinícius Junior sends Real Madrid into last 16 with late winner

Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior in action with Benfica's Amar Dedic in UEFA Champions League on February 25, 2026. — Reuters

MADRID: Vinicius Junior scored in the nick of time to send Real Madrid to the UEFA Champions League last 16 in a dramatic 2-1 victory over SL Benfica here at the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday to complete a 3-1 aggregate victory.

Benfica had shocked the home fans by the 14th minute as Rafa Silva was the first to react to a rebound in the six-yard box, beating Thibault Courtois after the Belgian had made an incredible first save.

The Portuguese side threatened to be vibrant, and it threatened to ruin the 15-time European champions. Two minutes later, Madrid answered with the equaliser, which was made by Aurelien Tchouameni, who sent an accurate low shot to the corner after a nice right-wing run.

The equaliser brought back sanity and shifted the tide, but the match was a close one all the way through an enthralling battle. As the tension grew, the dramatic moment of the 80th minute came.

Federico Valverde picked up an errant ball in midfield and gave Vinicius a perfectly measured pass, who timed his run very well and placed a calm finish into the bottom corner.

Tchouameni acknowledged that his side started slowly, but they remained confident, as their objective was to win, regardless of the defensive problems.

“We didn’t start very well, but we remained confident and knew the goals would come eventually,” Tchouameni said.

“We need to tweak our defence a little, but we won, and that’s what matters most.”

Madrid will now await Friday’s draw, where they will face either Manchester City or Sporting, as they pursue another European title.