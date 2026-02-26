South Africa vs West Indies Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026, Super Eights, SA vs WI Match 47

South Africa and West Indies face off in the 47th match of the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on February 26, 2026. — Geo Super

AHMEDABAD: The 47th match of the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 between South Africa and West Indies will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Thursday.

Historically, South Africa and West Indies have faced each other in 26 T20Is. Out of these 26 matches, South Africa have won 12, while West Indies have emerged victorious on 14 occasions.

Overall, the two sides have met five times in T20 World Cup history, with the Proteas securing four wins, whereas the Caribbean side have one victory to their name.

Squads

South Africa: Aiden Markram (c), Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Quinton de Kock, Marco Jansen, George Linde, Keshav Maharaj, Kwena Maphaka, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Jason Smith and Tristan Stubbs.

West Indies: Shai Hope (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Johnson Charles, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Shamar Joseph, Brandon King, Gudakesh Motie, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Quentin Sampson, Jayden Seales and Romario Shepherd.