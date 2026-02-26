South Africa women beat spirited Pakistan in high-scoring second ODI to seal series

Pakistan women's captain Fatima Sana chatting with teammate during the second ODI match against South Africa women here at the SuperSport Park in Centurion on February 25, 2026. - PCB

CENTURION: South Africa women's national cricket team edged out a spirited Pakistan women's national cricket team by 16 runs in a high-scoring second ODI of the three-match series at SuperSport Park on Wednesday night.

Batting first, South Africa posted 361-8 in their allotted 50 overs — their second-highest total in women’s ODIs.

In reply, Pakistan produced their highest-ever ODI total but were bowled out for 345 in 49.5 overs, falling agonisingly short despite a valiant chase.

The visitors surpassed their previous highest ODI score of 335-3 against Ireland in Lahore in 2022, underlining the magnitude of their effort.

Pakistan’s response was powered by fluent half-centuries from Ayesha Zafar, Sadaf Shamas and captain Fatima Sana, while Syeda Aroob Shah and Diana Baig added crucial runs lower down the order as the visitors threatened to register the highest successful chase in women’s ODI history.

However, the chase began shakily. Muneeba Ali fell in the second over and Sidra Amin departed in the sixth, leaving Pakistan at 24-2.

Sadaf Shamas then stitched together a 97-run third-wicket partnership off 87 balls with Ayesha Zafar, who struck 75 from 68 deliveries, including eight fours, to record her second successive half-century.

Sadaf brought up her second ODI fifty before departing for 61 off 62 balls, laced with nine fours, on the penultimate delivery of the 20th over. Sune Luus provided the breakthrough.

Ayesha then combined with Natalia Parvaiz (27 off 32, three fours) for a rapid 76-run stand for the fourth wicket off just 60 balls, taking Pakistan to 197-3 and within striking distance.

The momentum shifted dramatically when Nondumiso Shangase and Player of the Match Annerie Dercksen struck in quick succession.

Shangase removed Ayesha and Aliya Zafar off the final two deliveries of the 30th over, while Dercksen dismissed Natalia in the following over to reduce Pakistan to 199-6.

Skipper Fatima Sana reignited hopes with an explosive 52 off 36 balls, her fourth ODI half-century, featuring six fours and a six. She shared an 81-run seventh-wicket stand off 65 balls with Aroob Shah before falling in the 42nd over with 280 on the board.

With 82 required from 49 balls, Aroob (40 off 44) and Diana Baig kept the contest alive, but Nadine de Klerk dealt a decisive blow by dismissing Aroob and Nashra Sandhu in the 47th over.

Needing 46 off the final three overs, Diana Baig fought bravely, smashing a six and a four in the penultimate over to leave Pakistan requiring 23 from the final six balls.

She remained unbeaten on a career-best 38 off 25 deliveries (five fours, one six), but Pakistan were eventually bowled out for 345.

Dercksen claimed 3-59, while Shangase, de Klerk and Nonkululeko Mlaba picked up two wickets apiece.

Earlier, South Africa’s imposing total was anchored by Dercksen’s blistering 90 off 68 balls, including six fours and four sixes. She arrived at the crease with the hosts at 118-3 and turned the tide with aggressive strokeplay.

Tazmin Brits provided early impetus with 77 from 62 balls (10 fours, two sixes), sharing a brisk 55-run opening stand with Laura Wolvaardt (20). Pakistan struck back through Aroob Shah and Nashra Sandhu, removing Faye Tunnicliffe and Brits in the middle overs.

Sune Luus contributed a steady 57 off 67 deliveries, adding 102 runs with Dercksen before being trapped leg-before by Aroob. Sadia Iqbal later bowled Sinalo Jafta as South Africa reached 234-5 in the 40th over.

Although Fatima Sana denied Dercksen a maiden ODI century, Nadine de Klerk (49 off 26, seven fours and a six) and Chloe Tryon (37 off 23, five fours and a six) launched a late onslaught, plundering 127 runs from the final 62 balls to propel South Africa beyond the 360 mark.

For Pakistan, Sadia Iqbal, Fatima Sana and Aroob Shah claimed two wickets each.

for the unversed, the third and final ODI will be played on Sunday, 1 March, at Kingsmead Cricket Ground.