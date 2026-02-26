Cavaliers guard James Harden breaks thumb, doubtful for next game

Cleveland Cavaliers guard James Harden (1) celebrates with forward Dean Wade (32) during the second half against the New York Knicks at Rocket Arena in Cleveland on February 24, 2026. — Reuters

Cavaliers guard James Harden fractured his right thumb during his team's win against the New York Knicks on Tuesday and is questionable for Cleveland's next game.

The Cavaliers will host the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday night.

In a statement, the team said Harding underwent X-rays on Wednesday that confirmed a "non-displaced fracture of the distal phalanx."

According to the Mayo Clinic, the bone is located at the base of the fingertip.

The Cavaliers said Harden, 36, will undergo treatment and continue to be evaluated.

Harden, a six-time first-team All-NBA selection and 2017-18 league MVP, is with his sixth NBA team. Cleveland acquired him Feb. 4 in a trade with the Los Angeles Clippers for guard Darius Garland and a 2026 second-round draft pick.

The Cavaliers are 6-1 with Harden in the lineup. With Cleveland, he's averaging 18.9 points, 4.6 rebounds and 8.0 assists.

On the season, he has averages of 24.5 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 8.1 assists in 51 games.

In 1,202 games (988 starts) over 17 seasons, Harden is averaging 24.1 points, 5.6 rebounds and 7.3 assists.

Since entering the NBA as the No. 3 overall pick in the 2009 draft, Harden has played for the Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets, Brooklyn Nets, Philadelphia 76ers, Clippers and Cavaliers.

If Harden does not play Wednesday night, the Cavaliers will be without both of their starting guards. Donovan Mitchell is listed as out with a right groin strain.

