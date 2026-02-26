Atalanta edge Dortmund with late penalty to reach last 16 of Champions League

Borussia Dortmund's Karim Adeyemi in action with Atalanta's Marten de Roon at New Balance Arena in Bergamo on February 25, 2026. — Reuters

Lazar Samardzic slotted home a stoppage-time penalty to complete a dramatic 4-1 victory for Atalanta over Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday, sending the Italian side into the Champions League's last 16 with a comeback 4-3 aggregate triumph.

Dortmund's Ramy Bensebaini was sent off after his studs caught the head of Atalanta'sNikola Krstovic in the penalty area, and Samardzic converted the spot kick in the 98th minute to send the Italians through. Atalanta will now face either Arsenal or Bayern Munich in the round of 16, with the draw on Friday.

The hosts had to fight back following last week's 2-0 loss in Germany, and Gianluca Scamacca tapped in at the far post to give them a fifth-minute lead as they got off to a dream start.

Dortmund had their share of chances, but it was their keeper, Gregor Kobel, who was busiest in the first half, twice denying Nicola Zalewski. He was beaten, however, on the stroke of halftime when Davide Zappacosta's shot was deflected into the net off Bensebaini to make it 2-0.

Atalanta keeper Marco Carnesecchi made the save of the match when he tipped Serhou Guirassy's low drive wide in the 49th minute, to protect their two-goal advantage. Dortmund went even closer in the 53rd with Maximilian Beier's shot bouncing off the post.

Instead, it was the hosts who scored, thanks again to Mario Pasalic's header at the far post to go 3-0 up and take control of the tie.

Dortmund, however, bounced back with substitute Karim Adeyemi adding instant pace to their game and curling his 75th-minute shot into the top corner as the visitors hoped to take the contest into extra-time.

Yet Bensebaini then tried to clear a cross in the box with a backheel but caught the head of Krstovic, who went down bleeding. The hosts were awarded a penalty following a lengthy VAR review, and Samardzic beat Kobel to send his team through with the last kick of the game.