Super Eights Group 2 points table after New Zealand defeat Sri Lanka

Matt Henry (centre) celebrates after taking the wicket of Sri Lanka's Pathum Nissanka during the 2026 ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup Super Eights match at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on February 25, 2026. — AFP

COLOMBO: New Zealand strengthened their Super Eights campaign by defeating co-hosts Sri Lanka by 61 runs in their second Super Eights clash of the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 at the R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.

Chasing a challenging total of 169, Sri Lanka were restricted to just 107-8 in their 20 overs, struggling from the outset. Matt Henry set the tone for New Zealand by clean bowling Pathum Nissanka for a duck on the very first ball of the innings.

Batting first, New Zealand scored 168-7 in their allotted 20 overs, getting off to a steady start as openers Tim Seifert and Finn Allen looked positive from the outset, finding boundaries early in their 30-run partnership.

Santner and McConchie eased the pressure and accelerated in the closing overs, attacking the bowlers to pile on runs and guide New Zealand past the 150-run mark in the 19th over.

The Blackcaps concluded their innings with Santner dismissed on the final delivery for 47 off 26 balls, comprising two fours and four sixes, while McConchie notched up 31 off 23 deliveries, hitting three boundaries and two sixes.

The result significantly impacted the Super Eights Group 2 points table. England have already secured their place in the semifinals, while Sri Lanka’s hopes of progressing were dashed.

New Zealand currently sit second with a win and a no-result, accumulating three points and a formidable net run-rate of 3.050. Pakistan are third with one point from a loss and a washed-out game, their net run-rate standing at -0.461.

Super Eights Group 2 Points Table:

Teams Matches Won Lost N/R Points NRR England [Q] 2 2 0 0 4 1.491 New Zealand 2 1 0 1 3 3.050 Pakistan 2 0 1 1 1 -0.461 Sri Lanka [E] 2 0 2 0 0 -2.800

For Pakistan to qualify for the semifinals, they must defeat Sri Lanka in their final Super Eights clash and hope England beats New Zealand.

The margin of victory will also be crucial: if New Zealand lose to England by 20 runs, Pakistan would need to beat Sri Lanka by roughly 50 runs to secure a conditional top-four finish.