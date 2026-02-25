Kylian Mbappe to miss Real Madrid’s playoff against Benfica

Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe reacts during their Copa del Rey match against Talavera de la Reina at the Estadio El Prado in Talavera de la Reina on December 17, 2025. — Reuters

Kylian Mbappe will miss Real Madrid’s second leg Champions League playoff match against Benfica due to a knee injury, after he was excluded from their squad by the Spanish club for Wednesday's game.

Mbappe has been dealing with a knee injury, which caused him miss matches in December and January.

Kylian Mbappe was also absent from Madrid’s game against Real Sociedad in LaLiga on 14 February and felt pain again in training earlier this week.

The 27-year-old French forward has been a key player for the Spanish giants, top-scoring with 38 goals, including 23 in LaLiga and 13 in the Champions League for them.

Real announced only Vinicius Jr, Gonzalo Garcia, Brahim Diaz and Franco Mastantuono as forwards for the upcoming match at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid will have an advantage entering the game, as they are ahead 1-0 on aggregate after Vinicius scored a second-half winner in the first leg in Lisbon that was marred by a racism controversy involving the Brazilian.

Vinicius accused Benfica's Gianluca Prestianni of racially abusing him.

UEFA provisionally suspended Prestianni for one match; however, Benfica appealed against the suspension and carried the Argentine winger with the squad.

However, UEFA's appeals body said later on Wednesday that they had dismissed the appeal.

"Mr Gianluca Prestianni remains provisionally suspended for the next UEFA club competition match for which he would otherwise be eligible," UEFA said in a statement.

Benfica head coach Jose Mourinho was also gave red card in the first leg, and he will also miss the game.

Los Blancos are without Jude Bellingham, who is dealing with a hamstring injury, while forward Rodrygo is also serving a two-match ban for insulting a match official in a 4-2 loss to Benfica during the group stage.