Clinical New Zealand knock Sri Lanka out of T20 World Cup 2026

Rachin Ravindra of New Zealand celebrates the wicket of Dushan Hemantha during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 matchagainst Sri Lanka at R. Premadasa Stadium on February 25, 2026 in Colombo, Sri Lanka. — ICC

COLOMBO: Clinical New Zealand crushed co-hosts Sri Lanka by 61 runs in their second Super Eights clash of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 on Wednesday at the R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium, keeping their semifinal hopes alive.

Chasing a challenging 169, Sri Lanka were bowled out for just 107-8 in 20 overs after a disastrous start. Matt Henry set the tone by clean bowling Pathum Nissanka for a duck on the very first ball of the innings.

Henry struck again in the third over, dismissing Charith Asalanka for five off nine deliveries, leaving Sri Lanka reeling at 6-2 in 2.1 overs.

Kusal Mendis and Pavan Rathnayake tried to stabilize the innings with some crucial runs, but Rachin Ravindra soon swung the momentum back to New Zealand, removing both batters—Mendis scored 11 off 22 balls, while Rathnayake added 10.

Ravindra continued his devastating spell by dismissing skipper Dasun Shanaka for three off five deliveries, leaving the hosts struggling at 46-5 in 10.3 overs.

He struck again, claiming Dushan Hemantha for three off six balls, putting Sri Lanka under mounting pressure at 59-6.

Kamindu Mendis and Dunith Wellalage attempted a rescue act, adding some resistance. Kamindu top-scored with 31 off 23 balls, hitting four boundaries before falling to Mitchell Santner, reducing the team to 77-7 in 15 overs.

Wellalage continued to score briskly, reaching 29 off 23 deliveries, including two fours and a six, before Glenn Phillips removed him in the final over.

The innings wrapped up with Maheesh Theekshana unbeaten on one run off one ball, while Dushmantha Chameera contributed seven off 12 deliveries.

Batting first, New Zealand scored 168-7 in their allotted 20 overs, getting off to a steady start as openers Tim Seifert and Finn Allen looked positive from the outset, finding boundaries early in their 30-run partnership.

However, Maheesh Theekshana provided the breakthrough by dismissing Allen, who scored 23 off 13 deliveries, including three fours and a six. The wicket ended the opening stand and shifted momentum towards the hosts.

New Zealand suffered another blow in the following over when Dushmantha Chameera removed Seifert for eight off nine balls, which featured a single boundary. The visitors were reduced to 34-2 in 4.2 overs.

Glenn Phillips and Rachin Ravindra then attempted to rebuild the innings, rotating the strike effectively and accelerating the scoring to take the total past 50.

Chameera struck again to claim his second wicket, dismissing Phillips for 18 off 18 balls, an innings that included one four. At 75-3 in 9.3 overs, New Zealand were once again under pressure.

The situation worsened when Ravindra, who had looked well set, fell to Theekshana for a brisk 32 off 21 deliveries, laced with three fours and a six.

Theekshana struck again in the same over to remove Mark Chapman for a second-ball duck, leaving New Zealand struggling at 84-5 after 11.4 overs.

Sri Lanka’s spinners continued to tighten their grip as Dunith Wellalage dismissed Daryl Mitchell for a modest three off seven balls, deepening the visitors’ troubles.

Cole McConchie and captain Mitchell Santner then attempted to stabilise the innings.

The pair guided the total beyond the 100-run mark in the 17th over and brought up a valuable half-century partnership in the closing stages, providing some late impetus after a middle-order collapse.

Santner and McConchie eased the pressure and accelerated in the closing overs, attacking the bowlers to pile on runs and guide New Zealand past the 150-run mark in the 19th over.

The Blackcaps concluded their innings with Santner dismissed on the final delivery for 47 off 26 balls, comprising two fours and four sixes, while McConchie notched up 31 off 23 deliveries, hitting three boundaries and two sixes.