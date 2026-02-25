Chelsea and West Ham fined heavily for mass brawl

West Ham United's Jean-Clair Todibo clashes with Chelsea's Joao Pedro and is later sent off at Stamford Bridge in London on January 31, 2026. — Reuters

Chelsea have been fined 325,000 pounds, and West Ham United 300,000 pounds for the mass confrontation at the end of their Premier League match in January, the Football Association said on Wednesday.

Chelsea rallied from two goals down to win the match 3-2 against West Ham in the London derby on January 31, but nearly 20 players were involved in a melee at the end of the game.

The incident at Stamford Bridge began when West Ham winger Adama Traore threw Marc Cucurella to the ground, leading to a clash with Joao Pedro as other players arrived to break up the fight.

West Ham's Jean-Clair Todibo was sent off straight after a VAR review for clutching Pedro's throat.

"It was alleged that Chelsea FC failed to ensure its players didn't behave in an improper and/or provocative way around the 95th minute," the FA said in a statement.

"It was also alleged that West Ham United FC failed to ensure its players didn't behave in an improper and/or provocative and/or violent way at this time."

The FA said both clubs had admitted the charges against them.

When deciding on the fines for the clubs, an independent regulatory commission noted that both clubs had broken FA Rule E20.1.

The rule says that there should be no behaviour that is "improper, offensive, violent, threatening, abusive, indecent, insulting or provocative".

The reason that the independent regulatory commission gave in writing was that "this was a serious incident" involving several Chelsea players.

It added: "It was not accepted that Mr Cucurella was wholly without fault. He was aware of his actions after conceding the corner kick and returning to his feet.

"He sought to invite a reaction from Mr Traore. That is not to justify Mr Traore's disproportionate reaction from which the mass confrontation ensued.”