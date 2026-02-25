Anthony Joshua's driver's case adjourned to March

Photo of Anthony Joshua after a car crash on the Lagos–Ibadan Expressway in Nigeria on December 29, 2025. — Reuters

Anthony Joshua's driver, who was involved in a fatal car crash in which the boxer lost two of his teammates and friends, has had his case adjourned to March.

The driver, Adeniyi Mobolaji Kayode, 46, was charged following a crash on the Lagos–Ibadan Expressway in Nigeria on December 29, killing the boxer’s personal trainer, Latif "Latz" Ayodele and strength and conditioning coach Sina Ghami and injuring the boxer.

According to the BBC report, the charges included causing death by dangerous driving, negligent and reckless driving, driving without a valid driver's licence and driving without due care.

Joshua’s Lexus Jeep collided with a stationary truck, which caused the boxer minor injuries, and he was rushed to the hospital after the incident.

Anthony Joshua was discharged from the hospital two days after the incident.

Kayode, on Wednesday, appeared at Sagamu Magistrates Court in Ogun state near Lagos, where the case was adjourned until March 13.

Prosecutors asked the court for further time to prepare evidence.

Kayode, who is yet to enter a plea, was making his second appearance at court.

Joshua has family roots in Sagamu, a town in Ogun State, south-west Nigeria, and he arrived there recently for the holidays following his victory over YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul on December 19 in Miami.

The car crash has spoiled Joshua’s immediate boxing plans, but, speaking to First Round TV recently, his promoter, Eddie Hearn, has suggested he is starting to get back into the gym, but he can’t tell if he will fight in the future.

“I don’t think there is any guarantees he fights again, but at the same time I expect him to because it’s something that he loves. It’s something he can carry those guys with him, though as well and it’s something he wants to do,” Hearn said.

“From a boxing sense, physically it wasn’t easy what he went through either. People probably don’t realise the extent of what he’s been through. He’s been training, but he’s not ready yet and he won’t be for a while to return to boxing training.”