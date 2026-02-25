T20 World Cup 2026: Sri Lanka win toss, elect to bowl first against New Zealand

Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka (left) and New Zealand's Mitchell Santner at the toss ahead of their Super Eights clash in the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 at the R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo on February 25, 2026. — Screengrab/Livestream

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka have won the toss and elected to bowl first against New Zealand in their second Super Eights clash of the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 here on Wednesday at the R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium.

Playing XIs

New Zealand: Tim Seifert (wk), Finn Allen, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner (c), Cole McConchie, Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi and Lockie Ferguson.

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Charith Asalanka, Pavan Rathnayake, Kamindu Mendis, Dasun Shanaka (c), Dunith Wellalage, Dushan Hemantha, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana and Dilshan Madushanka.

Head-to-head

Historically, New Zealand and Sri Lanka have faced each other in 28 T20I matches. The Blackcaps have won 16, while the Lankan Lions have emerged victorious on 11 occasions. One match ended without a result.

In T20 World Cup encounters, both sides have met six times. Sri Lanka leads with three wins, New Zealand has two victories, and one match ended with no result.

Matches played: 28

New Zealand won: 16

Sri Lanka won: 11

No Result: 01

Form Guide

Sri Lanka will look to bounce back after consecutive defeats against Zimbabwe and England to stay in the game on reaching the semifinal round of the ongoing tournament.

Meanwhile, New Zealand will also push for a win after a washed-out game against Pakistan to remain in contention for the next round.

New Zealand: NR, W, L, W, W (most recent first)

Sri Lanka: L, L, W, W, W