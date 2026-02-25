Fans target Salman Ali Agha's wife, son after defeat to England

An undated picture of Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha (right) with his wife Saba Manzer. — Facebook/Ahtasham Riaz

KARACHI: The wife of Pakistan’s T20I captain, Salman Ali Agha, has revealed she and her young son are being subjected to online abuse following the national team’s disappointing performance in the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026.

The backlash comes after England, led by a magnificent century from skipper Harry Brook, secured a dramatic two-wicket victory over the Green Shirts in a crucial Super Eights encounter.

The win confirmed England’s place in the semi-finals and solidified their top position in Group 2.

Chasing a competitive target of 165, the defending champions reached the total with eight wickets down and five balls to spare.

Brook was the architect of the chase, playing a captain’s innings of exactly 100 off just 51 balls, a knock that included ten fours and four sixes.

The match, however, was not without its late drama. With England requiring just five runs from the final 12 deliveries, Sam Jacks fell to Mohammad Nawaz for 28.

Nawaz struck again in the same over, having Jamie Overton stumped to inject a final flicker of hope for Pakistan, but England held their nerve to cross the line.

In the aftermath of the loss, Saba Manzer, the wife of skipper Agha, took to her Instagram stories to address the torrent of criticism directed at her family.

"Sending me or my innocent son abuse is not going to win you the World Cup, Pakistani fans," she posted.

Her story quickly went viral, drawing attention from the cricketing world. South African spinner Tabraiz Shamsi was among those to condemn the abuse and offer his support.

"It's this type of stupid behaviour that pisses me off!!!! Yeah u can be sad that your team lost, winning and losing is part of sport but there is no need to abuse players' families," Shamsi tweeted. "This goes for fans from all different countries. Have some respect for others please."

For the unversed, Pakistan finished second in the group stage of the tournament, securing wins against the Netherlands, USA, and Namibia, with their sole defeat coming against arch-rivals India.

Their Super Eights campaign began with a rain-out against New Zealand.

However, the loss to England has left their semi-final hopes hanging by a thread, making their final group match against Sri Lanka a must-win encounter.