Dana White denies reports regarding UFC White House card date change

Picture of Dana White talking to reporters at the UFC 323 post-fight press conference at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on December 6, 2025. — Screengrab/YouTube

UFC CEO Dana White has denied the reports regarding White House card date change, saying ‘fight date is the same.’

The biggest UFC event to take place in 2026 is scheduled for June 14, and White confirmed this month that matchmaking for the card is done.

However, on Tuesday, several reports circulated online, suggesting that the UFC White House event will take place on Friday, June 26, instead of Sunday, June 14.

UFC CEO reacted to the news immediately, taking it to social media and denying the date change, writing, “[The] media is so full of [expletive deleted]. [UFC] White House fight date is the same, Sunday, June 14” on an Instagram story.

US President Donald Trump himself announced the date of the UFC White House event, saying it will be on his 80th birthday, June 14.

The announcement was made by the President during a speech at Naval Station Norfolk to mark the upcoming 250th anniversary of the US Navy.

Trump, in July 2025, had announced that a UFC event would take place at the White House in 2026 as part of the 250th anniversary of American independence, but did not give a date at the time.

He considers UFC CEO Dana White as a close friend and counts fans of the sport as part of his political base, although their ties long predate Trump's presidency.

Currently, no fights have been announced officially, but UFC has reportedly finalised the lineup, the promotion’s superstar Conor McGregor has also been making headlines regularly about return to action atop the card.

Additionally, the emerging superstar Ilia Topuria would also be making his first defence of his lightweight title against interim champion Justin Gaethje, as per reports.