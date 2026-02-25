Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026, Super Eights, SL vs NZ Match 46

Sri Lanka and New Zealand face off in the 46th match of the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup at the R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo on February 25, 2026. — Geo Super

COLOMBO: The 46th match of the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 between co-hosts Sri Lanka and New Zealand is being played at the R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.

Historically, New Zealand and Sri Lanka have faced each other in 28 T20 matches. The Blackcaps have won 16, while the Lankan Lions have emerged victorious on 11 occasions. One match ended without a result.

In T20 World Cup encounters, both sides have met six times. Sri Lanka leads with three wins, New Zealand has two victories, and one match ended in a no-result.

Playing XIs

New Zealand: Tim Seifert (wk), Finn Allen, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner (c), Cole McConchie, Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi and Lockie Ferguson.

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Charith Asalanka, Pavan Rathnayake, Kamindu Mendis, Dasun Shanaka (c), Dunith Wellalage, Dushan Hemantha, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana and Dilshan Madushanka.