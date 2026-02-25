Trae Young receives heartfelt tribute in Atlanta before Washington Wizards clash

Washington Wizards guard Trae Young warms up on the court before the game against the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena on Feb 24, 2026. — Reuters

ATLANTA: Trae Young was given a warm send-off by the Atlanta Hawks ahead of their clash with the Washington Wizards on Tuesday, a touching nod to the eight memorable years the four-time All-Star spent in Georgia.

Before tip-off, the Hawks played a tribute video highlighting Young’s defining moments, including his iconic bow at Madison Square Garden after eliminating the New York Knicks in the playoffs, a slick nutmeg on Kevin Durant at the 2024 NBA All-Star Game, and other clutch shots from his tenure in Atlanta.

The crowd responded with a standing ovation, showing their gratitude for the player who helped elevate the franchise.

Young, currently sidelined with an MCL sprain and quadriceps contusion, took the time to savour the moment.

Posting on X following Washington’s 119-98 defeat, he reflected.

“Still gathering my thoughts,” the No. 5 overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft posted. “My love for Atlanta is everlasting.”

The Hawks’ former point guard, who led Atlanta to a remarkable Eastern Conference Finals run in 2022, also leaves as the franchise’s all-time leader in three-pointers made (1,295) and assists (4,837).

While the city looks forward to the future, fans clearly appreciated the workload and dedication Young brought to the team over nearly a decade.

Now with the Wizards, Young is expected to play a pivotal role in helping the team navigate their rebuilding phase and compete in the Eastern Conference.

Despite the change, the bond between Young and Atlanta remains strong, as both player and fans shared a moment of closure and mutual respect.