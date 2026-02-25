Anthony Joshua’s uncle backs his comeback decision

An undated picture of Anthony Joshua. — Reuters

Joshua’s uncle, Ademola Joshua, has said the family will fully back Anthony Joshua if he chooses to continue his boxing career.

The 36-year-old’s future remains uncertain following a tragic car accident in Nigeria that claimed the lives of his strength coach, Sina Ghami, and personal trainer, Latif “Latz” Ayodele.

Joshua survived with only minor injuries, but speculation over early retirement has intensified.

Recently spotted back in the gym in Dubai, Joshua’s sessions have been described by promoter Eddie Hearn as ‘mental strength therapy’ rather than a traditional fight camp. Hearn clarified that no decisions have been made regarding Joshua’s next bout.

Ademola said the family is deeply proud of Anthony and will support him, acknowledging the emotional toll his fights take on them.

“We are proud of him, very proud of him. Whatever he decides, we will support him fully. Each time he’s knocked down, it’s like the heart is coming out of our chest. All these emotional feelings whenever he’s fighting, it’s too much trauma for us also,” Ademola said.

Joshua has not fought since his stoppage win over Jake Paul last December. Prior to that, he suffered a knockout loss to Daniel Dubois in 2024.

Rumours of a potential clash with Tyson Fury have circulated following Fury’s return from retirement, but nothing has been confirmed.

Hearn added that Joshua is considering returning to training camp to evaluate whether he is ready to fight again.

Joshua’s journey back to the ring remains unclear, but his family and team stand firmly by his side.