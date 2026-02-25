Sahibzada Farhan, Usman Tariq rise in ICC T20I rankings

The collage of photos shows Pakistan's opening batter Sahibzada Farhan and spinner Usman Tariq. - AFP/ICC

DUBAI: Pakistan’s opening batter Sahibzada Farhan and spinner Usman Tariq have climbed the latest ICC T20I rankings following their impressive performances in the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

Farhan has moved up two places in the T20I batters’ rankings to become the third-ranked batter in the format.

He is now closing in on England’s Phil Salt, who occupies second place. India’s Abhishek Sharma continues to lead the rankings despite a modest run of form in the tournament so far.

However, several other Pakistan batters have slipped in the standings.

Opener Saim Ayub has dropped three places to 34th, while Babar Azam has fallen one spot to 36th. Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha is down one place to 38th and Fakhar Zaman has slipped to 88th.

In the T20I bowlers’ rankings, spinner Abrar Ahmed has dropped two places from third to fifth with 712 rating points. Mohammad Nawaz has also fallen three spots to 12th.

Among the pacers, Salman Mirza has moved up one place to 18th, while Shaheen Afridi has climbed four spots to 31st.

Usman Tariq has registered one of the biggest gains, jumping 59 places to reach 55th. Spinner Sufiyan Muqeem has slipped 10 places to 60th, while all-rounder Shadab Khan has risen 10 places to 65th.

Saim Ayub has also dropped 11 places in the bowlers’ list to 66th, followed by pacer Haris Rauf, who has fallen five spots to 81st.

India’s Varun Chakaravarthy continues to lead the T20I bowlers’ rankings, with Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan in second place.

The third position has seen a major shift, as South Africa’s Corbin Bosch has surged 21 places to secure the spot.

In the ICC T20I all-rounders’ rankings, Zimbabwe captain Sikandar Raza has reclaimed the top spot, dethroning Pakistan’s Saim Ayub to second place, while India’s Hardik Pandya retains third position.

Mohammad Nawaz has slipped two places to ninth, Shadab Khan has climbed four spots to 21st, while Faheem Ashraf and Salman Ali Agha have dropped two and one places to 52nd and 53rd, respectively.

Shaheen Afridi has also moved up four places to 63rd.