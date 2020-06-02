No truth to my bias against Sarfaraz Ahmed, Fawad Alam: Misbah-ul-Haq

Fawad Alam (L), Misbah-ul-Haq (C) and Sarfaraz Ahmed (R).

Head coach Misbah-ul-Haq has vehemently denied discriminating against Sarfaraz Ahmed and Fawad Alam, and defined his rumoured bias against the two Karachi natives as "media speculation".

Misbah is often accused of not picking Karachi-based cricketers - a notion cemented by the fact that Sarfaraz was sacked months into Misbah's tenure. Alam's mysterious absence from Pakistan squads is also thought of as Misbah's doing - at least partially.

The man himself, however, has rejected the allegation of him being biased against the pair from port city or elsewhere.



"There is no beef, no fight between me and them. This is merely a product of media and its experts' speculation. Both of them are like my younger brothers. It's not as if I will get paid for [not] picking them or their runs will count in my record. It's also not as if some other players are my relatives.

"It's the team that wins, and when that happens I will get credit like the rest of us. I am also a human being. I also have to give my life back to the Almighty. I cannot even think of discriminating against someone on purpose," Misbah said.

"I always try and be fair with everyone, including these two. I do not believe in being unjust to anyone. I also saw many ups and downs in my career but never lost hope."

Misbah shed light on both the Karachi players' cases, saying that "Fawad Alam is a part of the Pakistan team and he will find his way as soon as an opportunity opens up."

Regarding Sarfaraz, whom he recently all but confirmed for a recall ahead of the tour of England, Misbah said: "Sarfaraz Ahmed's form and fitness were not right but he has worked a lot on that and will be back in the side soon."

