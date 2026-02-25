Chris Sale, Atlanta Braves agree to contract extension through 2028

Atlanta Braves pitcher Chris Sale poses for a photo during media day at CoolToday Park on Feb 20, 2026. — Reuters

Chris Sale and the Atlanta Braves signed an extension of the contract that includes an option of 2028 on Tuesday.

The Braves optioned the left-hander to stick around and play in 2026 at the end of the 2025 season with an option that costs the team 18 million dollars.

His contract was due to expire at the end of this season. The deal was announced by the Braves on Tuesday, and Sale is to earn $27 million in 2027.

The 2028 option would cost the Braves 30 million in case they choose to exercise it. In 2025, Sale had a 7-5 record and 2.58 ERA but had 10 weeks on the injured list with a broken ribcage.

He struck 165 people, and four times in five starts (since he returned to the rotation), he had four strikeouts in a game.

Sale will be 37 in March, on March 30, which will also be the first game in the second round of Atlanta's regular season in 2026.

Sale was the National League leader in 2024, with 18 wins, 2.38 ERA and 225 strikeouts in his first season in Atlanta and in the National League.

In total, he played 13 seasons in the American league, and in the first year, 2010, he debuted with the Chicago White Sox and was traded to the Boston Red Sox in 2017.

Sale has a record of 145-88 in 393 games (312 starts). His ERA is 3.01, and 2,579 strikeouts in 2,084 innings.