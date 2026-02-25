USTA names Craig Tiley as next CEO

An undated picture of head of Tennis Australia Craig Tiley(right) and Roger Federer. — Instagarm/ craig_tiley

The United States Tennis Association (USTA) has announced that Craig Tiley, the current head of Tennis Australia, will become its next Chief Executive Officer.

The 64-year-old South African, who led Tennis Australia for 13 years, will officially assume his role at the USTA in the near future while working alongside the board of Tennis Australia to ensure a smooth transition.

Tiley succeeds Lew Sherr, who resigned last year to join Major League Baseball as the president of business operations for the New York Mets.

During his tenure at Tennis Australia, Tiley helped make tennis the second most played sport in Australia, second only to soccer.

In a USTA press release, Tiley said, “I’ve long admired the organization’s leadership in growing the game across the United States and the extraordinary success of the U.S. Open. I’m excited to return to American tennis and to work with our leadership locally and nationally to continue building the sport’s reach, impact, and future.”

He has also directed the Australian Open since 2006, achieving record attendance and revenue, solidifying the tournament’s reputation as one of the most innovative and successful sporting events in the world.

Earlier in his career, Tiley had a celebrated tenure with the University of Illinois coaching team, guiding the men’s team to an NCAA Division I National Championship in 2003 with an undefeated record of 32-0.

Tiley is now tasked with helping the USTA meet its goal of reaching 35 million players by 2035 and bringing his expertise in growth, innovation, and player-focused initiatives to American tennis.