Kylian Mbappe doubtful for Real Madrid against SL Benfica due to fitness issue

Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe aginst Osasuna in LaLiga on February 21, 2026. — Reuters

Kylian Mbappe is in a race against time to demonstrate that he is fit before Real Madrid plays an important second leg of the play-off to the UEFA Champions League with SL Benfica on Wednesday.

The French international has been experiencing chronic pain in his left knee, and is still a big question mark in the crucial encounter in Madrid. Mbappe was absent recently on 14 February in a LaLiga match against Real Socedia and again felt pain in training earlier this week.

Even though the medical staff of Madrid does not think that the problem would aggravate in case he plays, it is known that the forward is playing at 60 to 70 per cent of his capacity.

It is indicated that, in case he plays against Benfica, he might have to have a 10-day rest after that in order to cope with the issue.

In the first leg at Lisbon, an encounter that saw Mbappé play the entire 90 minutes, Real has a narrow 1-0 lead. His movement, though, seemed limited during the 2-1 defeat in the league against Osasuna on Saturday, and it brought up more questions regarding how sharp he is.

Head coach Alvaro Arbeloa remained cautiously optimistic. “Kylian is prepared to play tomorrow, which is the most important thing right now,” he said. “He’s trying to help us on the pitch. He’s a decisive player and he can decide a game in any moment.”

Mbappe has had a prolific season, with 23 goals in the league and 13 in Europe, which highlights how big of a choice Madrid will have.