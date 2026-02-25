Champions League: Bodo/Glimt stun Inter Milan to reach last 16

Bodo/Glimt's Jens Petter Hauge in action with Inter Milan's Yann Bisseck in UEFA Champions League on February 24, 2026. — Reuters

MILAN: Norwegian champions Bodo/Glimt produced one of the great Champions League upsets, eliminating Inter Milan with a 2-1 victory here at the San Siro, sealing a remarkable 5-2 aggregate triumph to reach the last 16 on Tuesday.

Holding a 3-1 advantage from the first leg in Norway, Bodo/Glimt absorbed early pressure from the Italian side before striking decisively after the break.

Jens Petter Hauge fired the visitors ahead in the 58th minute, reacting quickest to convert after Yann Sommer had parried Ole Didrik Blomberg’s effort.

Haakon Evjen effectively ended the contest in the 72nd minute, guiding a precise finish into the far corner to stun the home crowd.

Alessandro Bastoni pulled one back five minutes later, but it proved little more than consolation as last season’s finalists bowed out.

Inter dominated the early stages, with Marcus Thuram and Pio Esposito both going close, yet they were unable to make their pressure count.

A penalty appeal was also waved away, adding to the hosts’ frustration on a chastening evening in Milan.

For visitors from the Arctic Circle, it marks a historic achievement, as it is the first time a Norwegian side has progressed from a Champions League knockout tie.

Inter midfielder Nicolo Barella admitted his side were second best over the two legs.

“We conceded a goal with an individual error, it happens in football, but the most difficult thing was to break the deadlock and we didn’t do it. Bodo deserve congratulations, they beat us home and away, so clearly they deserved to go through,” Barella said.