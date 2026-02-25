Darwin to host first Test since 2004 as Australia confirm Bangladesh series dates

Steve Smith of Australia bats during day two of the Second Test match against Bangladesh at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium on September 5, 2017 in Chittagong, Bangladesh. - AFP

Australia will return to Darwin for a Test match for the first time since 2004, while Mackay is set to stage its maiden Test after Cricket Australia confirmed the schedule for Bangladesh’s two-match series in August.

The opening Test will be played at Marrara Stadium in Darwin from 13–17 August, with the second Test scheduled for 22–26 August at Great Barrier Reef Arena in Mackay.

The series will mark the first Test meeting between Australia and Bangladesh since 2017 and only the second time the two sides have contested a Test series in Australia, following their previous encounter in 2003.

A planned series in Bangladesh in mid-2020 was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The upcoming contests form part of the current World Test Championship (WTC) cycle and signal the beginning of an intense period of red-ball cricket for Australia, who are set to play at least 20 Tests between August 2024 and July 2025.

Both Darwin and Mackay hosted fixtures during Australia’s white-ball Top End series against South Africa last year. Darwin has previously staged two Tests — against Bangladesh in 2003 and Sri Lanka in 2004.

Cricket Australia chief executive Todd Greenberg acknowledged the increasingly congested international calendar.

"It is no secret the international calendar is now crowded and we're fortunate to have world class facilities available in August ensuring we have another window for Test cricket outside summer," Greenberg said.

The Mackay fixture will serve as Queensland’s sole Test next season, with the Gabba missing out during the main summer programme.

New Zealand are scheduled to tour Australia for four Tests, which will be held in Perth, Adelaide, Melbourne and Sydney.

Planning uncertainty surrounding the Gabba’s future ahead of the 2032 Olympic Games had complicated scheduling, although the venue is expected to return to the calendar before its proposed demolition after the Games.

Following the Bangladesh series, Australia will tour South Africa for three Tests, alongside a white-ball leg that includes ODIs in Zimbabwe.

The home summer will then feature a limited-overs tour by England before the New Zealand Test series.

Australia are also set to tour India for a five-match Test series in January and February, before hosting England at the MCG in March for the 150th anniversary Test.

The next away Ashes series is scheduled for June and July 2027, with a potential World Test Championship final preceding it should Australia qualify.

Australia will additionally travel to Bangladesh in June for a white-ball series comprising ODIs and T20Is.

Australia-Bangladesh Test series schedule: