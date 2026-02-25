Shaheen Afridi bemoans lack of 'set batter' after Pakistan fall short against England

Pakistan's Shaheen Shah Afridi bowls during the 2026 ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup Super Eights match against England at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy on February 24, 2026. - AFP

KANDY: Pakistan pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi lamented his side’s inability to build a substantial partnership following their narrow defeat to England, insisting that the absence of a 'set batter' in the middle overs cost them the chance to post a defendable total.

In a tense encounter at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pakistan managed only 164-9 after being asked to bat first.

Although England stumbled to the line with just two wickets and five balls to spare, the total always appeared inadequate on a fresh, true surface that offered little assistance to bowlers early on.

Afridi, who returned to form spectacularly with figures of 4/30 – including the prized wicket of centurion Harry Brook – was left to rue what might have been.

He pinpointed Pakistan's failure to establish a foothold during the middle phase of their innings as the decisive factor.

"I feel in a wicket like this you need a partnership and you need a set batsman in that position who can bat throughout the middle overs," Afridi said.

"But unfortunately we lost wickets back to back, which is why we did not go for that 180-190 score.

The pitch used for this fixture was notably different to the one England faced in their previous outing against Sri Lanka on Sunday, which had already been used during the tournament.

The fresh surface on Tuesday proved significantly better for stroke play, making the initial target of 165 even more slender.

Pakistan’s innings was punctuated by starts that failed to materialise into match-defining stands, with the middle order unable to rotate the strike consistently against a disciplined England attack.

Afridi drew a contrast with the England innings, where Harry Brook anchored the chase with a composed knock, rotating the strike effectively before accelerating at the death.

"If you see, when England batted, Harry Brook stayed at the crease and he was rotating the strike and he was just building partnerships. I think we missed this opportunity to build partnerships.

"A partnership means you have to have somebody in the crease who can go for single and twos. Throughout a T20 innings you need those eight or nine runs an over, if you want to build a partnership as well. I think that middle phase Adil Rashid bowled really well, so I think the credit goes to him as well."

Despite the defeat, the match marked a significant return to rhythm for Afridi, who had been sidelined or underutilised on the spinner-friendly tracks in Colombo earlier in the tournament.

After struggling to hit his straps in Pakistan’s first three games, he made an immediate impact by removing Phil Salt with the very first ball of England’s reply and continued to pose questions throughout.

"Whenever I play, my job is to take wickets early. That's why I'm bowling first over. Today I'd been planning how I'd take that first wicket."