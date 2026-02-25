Italian cricket faces harassment allegations following T20 World Cup 2026 campaign

Italy huddle together ahead of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup India & Sri Lanka 2026 match between West Indies and Italy at Eden Gardens on February 19, 2026 in Kolkata, India. - AFP

Italian cricket is facing serious allegations just days after the national team made its historic debut at the T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka.

A player from the Italian women’s team has accused Prabath Ekneligoda, the women’s cricket coordinator, of inappropriate conduct.

Ekneligoda has been suspended by the Italian board, the Federazione Cricket Italiana (FCRI) and the case is now under investigation by the federal prosecutor.

In a statement, FCRI has issued a comprehensive statement clarifying its position regarding the recent internal matter, stressing that immediate action was taken to safeguard the integrity of the sporting environment.

The governing body emphasised that the decision was precautionary in nature and aimed at protecting all stakeholders while ensuring that due process is fully respected.

"The Federation confirms that, during 2025, the President of the federation acting within her institutional responsibilities and with the full safeguarding of the athletes and other parties involved in mind, ordered the immediate precautionary suspension of the individual concerned from all federal duties and activities," the board statement said.

"This measure was adopted pending a thorough and definitive assessment of the circumstances. The decision was taken as a prudent and responsible step, aimed at preventing any undue speculation, preserving the integrity of the sporting environment and ensuring that any fact-finding takes place in the appropriate forums, with full respect for personal dignity, due process and the presumption of innocence."

Ekneligoda’s lawyer has denied the allegations and suggested there may be ulterior motives behind them.

Despite the suspension, FCRI confirmed that Ekneligoda travelled to the T20 World Cup as a companion of the President, Maria Lorena Haz Paz and had no official duties or role within the World Cup delegation.

The board added that it is fully cooperating with the relevant authorities and reserves the right to take further action depending on the outcome of ongoing investigations.

"It is further noted that proceedings are currently under way before the Federal Prosecutor's Office, which is responsible for carrying out the assessments and investigations provided under sporting regulations."

The allegations come amid broader turbulence within the federation.

Haz Paz has been removed from her position since Italy’s T20 World Cup campaign ended and CEO Luca Bruno Malaspina confirmed that six board members also resigned, leading to the dissolution of the Federal Council.

FCRI stated these departures are not connected to the harassment allegations.

Italy’s men’s team had a memorable T20 World Cup, including a 10-wicket win over Nepal and a narrow 24-run defeat to England, before exiting prior to the Super Eights.