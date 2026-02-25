ECB says 'no place for discrimination' as Pakistan players set to feature in The Hundred

Northern Superchargers' Imad Wasim (left) and Mohammad Amir pose for a picture at Headingley in Leeds on August 7, 2025. — Facebook/official.mamir

LONDON: The England and Wales Cricket Board and all eight of The Hundred team franchises have jointly reaffirmed their commitment to ensuring the competition remains inclusive, welcoming and accessible to all.

The Hundred was established with the explicit aim of reaching new audiences, expanding cricket's reach and ensuring that everyone – regardless of ethnicity, gender, faith, nationality, or background – feels a sense of belonging within the sport.

This guiding principle has been fundamental from the outset and continues to underpin all operations.

As the governing body responsible for delivering the tournament, the ECB has emphasised its zero-tolerance approach to discrimination, with robust regulations in place to address any such conduct.

The board has made clear that players must not be excluded on the grounds of their nationality.

All eight teams have committed to selection decisions being based exclusively on cricketing performance, player availability and the specific requirements of each squad.

This stance reflects the ECB's broader ambition to establish cricket as the most inclusive sport in the country, creating opportunities, dismantling barriers and ensuring players from all backgrounds have equitable pathways to the highest level of the game.

"We want The Hundred to feature the very best talent from across the world, and will continue working proactively to ensure that the competition is a benchmark for inclusivity," the board stated.

The clarification follows reports in the English media suggesting that The Hundred franchises – some of which are now partially owned by investors linked with the Indian Premier League (IPL) – are poised to overlook Pakistan players in next month's draft.

According to a report from a leading English news outlet, a senior ECB official reportedly informed an agent that interest in Pakistan players would likely be limited to those franchises not owned by companies controlling IPL teams.

The report further indicated that another agent characterised this practice as an "unwritten rule" across franchise leagues featuring IPL-linked investments.

Notably, four of The Hundred franchises – Manchester Super Giants, MI London, Southern Brave, and Sunrisers Leeds – were partially acquired by IPL investors last year following the ECB's sale of stakes, which raised approximately £500 million in private investment.

This development appears to contradict assurances given last year by ECB Chief Executive Richard Gould, who stated that Pakistani cricketers would not face restrictions in The Hundred as a result of IPL influence.

"We are aware of the challenges Pakistani players face in other regions, but that won't be happening here," Gould had stated, confirming the ECB's stance on maintaining inclusivity.

It is pertinent to mention that the Pakistan cricketers have not featured in the IPL since its inaugural edition in 2008, and their participation has also been minimal in other leagues with IPL connections, including South Africa's SA20, the UAE's ILT20, and USA's Major League Cricket (MLC).

However, they have been regular participants in The Hundred, with Mohammad Amir and Imad Wasim featuring in last year's tournament – the final season before the new investors assumed control.