England Lions edge out Pakistan Shaheens in thriller to complete 3-0 series sweep

Jordan Cox of England Lions bats during the 3rd T20 match between England Lions and Pakistan Shaheens at Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium on February 24, 2026 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. - AFP

ABU DHABI: The England Lions secured a dramatic two-wicket victory over the Pakistan Shaheens on Tuesday at the Zayed Cricket Stadium, completing a clean sweep of the three-match unofficial T20I series.

The visitors were powered by a sensational unbeaten knock from their captain, Jordan Cox.

After being asked to bat first, the Pakistan Shaheens posted a competitive total of 162-6 in their allotted 20 overs, recovering impressively after a poor start.

The early jolt came from Saqib Mahmood, who dismissed skipper Shamyl Hussain for a second-ball duck.

Maaz Sadaqat was the standout performer for the Shaheens, anchoring the innings with a vital knock of 53 off 36 deliveries. His innings was laced with four boundaries and two sixes before he became the second wicket for Scott Currie.

Currie struck again to remove Sameer Minhas cheaply for 10, while Abdul Samad contributed a run-a-ball 11 before being dismissed by James Coles.

Coles then picked up his second wicket, removing Hasan Nawaz, who made 16 off 18 balls. Wicketkeeper-batter Rohail Nazir fell to Currie for a second-ball duck.

A late flourish from the lower order propelled the total. Saad Masood remained unbeaten on a solid 29 off 22 deliveries, hitting four boundaries.

He was well-supported by Shahid Aziz, who smashed a quickfire 18-ball 30, featuring two fours and two sixes.

For the Lions, Scott Currie was the pick of the bowlers, returning impressive figures of 3/27 from his three overs. James Coles chipped in with two wickets, while Saqib Mahmood took one.

In response, the England Lions’ chase was masterfully orchestrated by their captain. Jordan Cox played a match-winning innings, remaining unbeaten on a blistering 75 off just 37 balls.

His knock was a display of clean hitting, featuring five fours and six sixes and he calmly saw his side over the line in the final over.

Cox found able support from Dan Mousley, who contributed a steady 28 off 23 deliveries and Ben McKinney, who chipped in with 20 off 18 balls.

Despite the loss, the Pakistan Shaheens’ bowlers fought hard to take the match to the wire. Maaz Sadaqat and Saad Masood were the most successful, picking up two wickets apiece in their four-over spells.

Sufiyan Muqeem, Mohammad Salman, and Shahid Aziz each claimed one wicket, but the total proved just out of reach as England reached the target with three balls to spare, finishing on 163-8 in 19.3 overs.