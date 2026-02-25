T20 World Cup 2026: Mohammad Nawaz achieves major milestone during England match

Pakistan's Mohammad Nawaz celebrates taking a wicket during their ICC Men's T20 World Cup match against Netherlands at the Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC) Ground in Colombo on February 7, 2026. — AFP

KANDY: Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz amassed a significant milestone with his two wickets against England in the recently concluded Super Eights match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 here at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

Nawaz, who returned decent bowling figures of 2/26 in his three overs in Pakistan's two-wicket defeat at the hands of the two-time champions, completed a century of wickets in the shortest format.

The left-arm spinner now has 100 wickets in 97 T20Is at a decent average of 20.88 and an economy rate of 7.16.

Consequently, Nawaz became just the fourth Pakistani to amass the milestone in the shortest format, joining Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf.

Shaheen leads the elusive list of Pakistan bowlers with most T20I wickets with 135 scalps in 102 innings, overtaking fellow pacer Haris with a four-wicket haul in the aforementioned fixture.

Most wickets for Pakistan in men's T20Is

Shaheen Shah Afridi – 135 in 102 innings Haris Rauf – 133 in 92 innings Shadab Khan – 123 in 114 innings Mohammad Nawaz – 100 in 91 innings

Furthermore, Nawaz also has 911 runs to his name in the shortest format and thus needs a further 81 to become just the second Pakistani to complete a double of 100 wickets and a thousand runs in men's T20Is, joining Shadab, who amassed the milestone earlier today in the same fixture.

Shadab, who had 123 T20I wickets, breached the thousand runs barrier with a 23-run cameo at the backend, which took his tally to 1002 runs in 68 innings.

Overall, Shadab was the sixth to achieve the feat in men's T20Is, joining Afghanistan's Mohammad Nabi, Zimbabwe's Sikandar Raza, India's Hardik Pandya and Malaysia's Virandeep Singh.