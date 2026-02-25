Falcons GM reveals QB Kirk Cousins' release timeline

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins (18) leaves the field following a game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans on November 23, 2025. — Reuters

Atlanta Falcons general manager Ian Cunningham said on Tuesday he informed quarterback Kirk Cousins that the team would release him on March 11, the first day of the new league year.

"I did talk to Kirk and his representation, Mike McCartney, letting them know that would release him," Cunningham said.

"Just felt that was out of respect for Kirk, and Mike, his agent, for what he has done for his career. I owe that to him, we owe that to him, just allow him some clarity going into free agency."

Cousins, 37, agreed to modify the final two seasons of a four-year, $180 million deal last month that lowered his 2026 base salary from a non-guaranteed $35 million to just $2.1 million. The difference of $32.9 million matches the increase in his 2027 salary.

A four-time Pro Bowl selection, Cousins completed 61.7% of his passes for 1,721 yards with 10 touchdowns and five interceptions in 10 games (eight starts) this past season. Atlanta was 5-3 in Cousins' starts.

Last Friday, Falcons team president Matt Ryan initially backed away from a full commitment to quarterback Michael Penix Jr. in his opening press conference in Atlanta. However, Ryan implied that the 2024 first-round pick wasn't going anywhere.

Penix, 25, started nine games (3-6 record) last season before tearing his ACL, an injury that is all too familiar, as is the recovery and rehab that follow. Determined to get back sooner than projected from his third knee reconstruction, Penix said in early February that he's "a little bit" ahead of schedule and expects to be ready for the first game of the 2026 season.

With Penix on injured reserve, watching Cousins operate the offence, the Falcons missed the playoffs and finished 8-9.

Since then, head coach Raheem Morris was fired, the Falcons overhauled their front office and hired Ryan as team president. Ryan went with former Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski in Atlanta's wide-ranging search, which multiplied questions about what the Falcons might do behind center.