Christian Horner says Max Verstappen not behind exit

Red Bull's Max Verstappen (Right) with team principal Christian Horner (Left) ahead of the Japanese Grand Prix at Suzuka Circuit in Suzuka on April 4, 2025. — Reuters

Christian Horner addressed his firing from Red Bull Racing during an appearance on Netflix's "Drive to Survive."

Horner, who had been with the team since 2005, was replaced as CEO and team principal in the summer of 2025 by former Racing Bulls team principal Laurent Mekies.

"I feel a real sense of loss and hurt. It was all rather sudden. I didn't really get a chance to say a proper goodbye," Horner said on the docuseries, which will be released on Friday.

"I never imagined to be in this position. Of course, your immediate reaction when you get delivered a s--t sandwich like that is like, f--k them. I've had something taken away from me that wasn't my choice, that was very precious to me.

"I only ever gave my best. I did my best for my team, for the people that I represented. But performance this year hasn't been as strong as previously."

Horner was then asked if the Verstappens had anything to do with his dismissal.

"(Max Verstappen's) father has never been my biggest fan. He's been outspoken about me. But I don't believe that the Verstappens were responsible in any way.

"I think this was a decision that was made by Oliver Mintzlaff, with Helmut Marko advising from the sideline. I think ultimately things changed within the business, within the group. The founder died. And after Dietrich (Mateschitz)'s death, I think probably I was deemed to have maybe too much control."

In his time at Red Bull, Horner oversaw 124 grand prix wins, eight driver titles -- four by Max Verstappen and four for Sebastian Vettel -- and six constructors' titles.