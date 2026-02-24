Pakistan captain Agha 'hats off' Brook after defeat against England

Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha (left) and England's Harry Brook pictured at the toss for their ICC Men's T20 World Cup Super Eights match at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy on February 24, 2026. — AFP

KANDY: Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha acknowledged England counterpart Harry Brook for his valiant century, which guided the two-time champions to a hard-earned two-wicket victory and into the semi-finals of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 on Tuesday.

Opting to bat first in the high-stakes fixture, Pakistan could accumulate 164/9 in their 20 overs, courtesy of Sahibzada Farhan's half-century.

The right-handed opener top-scored for the Green Shirts with a 45-ball 63, laced with seven fours and two sixes, while the senior duo of Fakhar Zaman and Babar Azam, 25 each, and all-rounder Shadab Khan (23) made notable contributions.

In response, England chased down the 165-run target for the loss of eight wickets and just five balls to spare, courtesy of their captain, Brook's century.

The top-order batter made a blazing 100 off 51 deliveries, smashing 10 fours and four sixes, on a slow surface of the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, where the rest of the English batters could collectively score 62 off as many deliveries against a spin-heavy Pakistan bowling attack.

Brook's solo display against Pakistan made their captain Agha give him flowers, crediting him for taking the game away from the 2009 champions, while acknowledging their score to be short despite a decent start with the bat.

"Started well with the bat but couldn't finish the way we wanted to. But some days you have to give credit to other batters. I think Harry batted brilliantly. Our score was a bit short. And then Brook took the game away from us. We threw everything at him," said Agha at the post-match presentation.

Despite the costly defeat against England, their opener Farhan's rich vein of form and their ace pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi's four-wicket hauls remained as major positives for the former champions and were thus praised by their skipper Agha.

"I think [Farhan has] batted very well throughout the World Cup. Other batters haven't played the way we wanted to, but it can happen like that in World Cups," Agha continued.

"He [Shaheen] bowled really well today. He's famous for early wickets, and he did that today," he added.

The Pakistan captain then mentioned Brook's dominant record against Pakistan, terming his ability to score all around the ground as "challenging" for their bowling unit.

"Whenever we play against England and lose, it's always him. Have to say hats off to him and the way he batted today. Very challenging, the way he batted. He can play all around the ground, so it can get challenging," Agha stated.

Agha also noted England's cautious approach to their mystery spinner Usman Tariq, who returned economical bowling figures of 2/31 in his four overs before admitting that Mohammad Nawaz's twin strike in the penultimate over had them believing in a miraculous turnaround.

"They batted really well against Tariq. They didn't go hard against him. Still, he got two wickets. The way Nawaz bowled the 19th over, I thought maybe, you never know. Even if there's a one per cent chance, my team will go for it."