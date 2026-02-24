'Rollercoaster continues': Cricket fraternity reacts as Pakistan lose to England

Pakistan's Babar Azam (centre) walks back after getting out during the 2026 ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup Super Eights match against England at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy on February 24, 2026. — AFP

KANDY: Pakistan lost their nail-biting clash against England in their second Super Eights match of the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 on Tuesday at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium.

Skipper Harry Brook’s brilliant century led the Three Lions to a two-wicket win over the Green Shirts, sealing their place in the semifinals and consolidating their top spot in Group 2 with four points.

Chasing a challenging target of 165, the two-time champions reached the total with eight wickets down and five balls to spare, thanks to Brook’s captain’s knock.

Brook walked back after top-scoring with a 51-ball 100, including 10 fours and four sixes.

Sam Jacks followed shortly after, dismissed by Mohammad Nawaz for 28 when England required just five runs off 12 deliveries. Nawaz struck again in the same over, getting Jamie Overton stumped, adding drama to England’s chase.

Former Pakistan captain Mohammad Hafeez took to social media platform 'X' and expressed his disappointment on social media platform 'X', reflecting on Pakistan's overall performance in the ongoing tournament.

"Tactical errors caused team Pakistan not in this match but whole tournament," Hafeez wrote.

Meanwhile, former Test cricketer Mohammad Yousuf praised England’s performance in the same game, highlighting the impact of Harry Brook’s innings.

"Harry Brook delivers! Leading from the front, and England are into the semis. What a thriller! Pakistan’s rollercoaster continues," Yousuf said.

Former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan has weighed in on Pakistan’s recent struggles, pointing out issues related to handling pressure and the role of media scrutiny around the team.

"This Pakistan’s team doesn’t handle pressure well. Pakstan struggles have a lot to do with their own troll media as well. They don’t genuinely support the team,they constantly put them under tremendous pressure. It’s all about “reach” for them," Pathan wrote.

Veteran Pakistan all-rounder Shoaib Malik emphasised that success in the shortest format still depends heavily on strong basics, game awareness, and discipline rather than merely intent and innovation.

"Aiming to play modern day cricket without getting the basics right is like sitting in a 10th grade exam without going to nursery class," Malik wrote.

Former Indian pacer Munaf Patel praised Harry Brook’s match-winning knock and pointed out the areas where Pakistan fell short, particularly in bowling strength and fielding standards during crucial moments of the game.

"Harry Brook snatch match away from Pakistan. Pakistani felt lack of bowling with full strength with lose fielding. Overall it was good match. Congratulations England for making in Semifinals," Patel wrote.

Former England captain Michael Vaughan shared his thoughts on the tournament’s conditions, suggesting they may heavily favour non-subcontinent sides.

"A great chance that not 1 sub continent team will make the Semi finals in these conditions," Vaughan wrote.

Pakistan Test cricketer Ahmed Shehzad launched a strong critique of the team’s tactics and execution, expressing disappointment over what he described as a missed opportunity against an England side he believed was far from its best.

"England weren’t even at their best. A very beatable side. Yet Pakistan missed a golden opportunity due to poor planning, poor shot selection & a confused Playing XI," Shehzad wrote.

He further pointed out individual performances and selection decisions that, in his view, proved costly.

"25 off 24 from Babar stalled the innings, then a reckless slog to finish it. Shadab badly leaked runs in the middle overs when pressure was needed the most. Saim Ayub’s continued no-show, Abrar ignored again and Nafay should’ve batted at 4. Costly mistakes," he added.

