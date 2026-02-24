Mexico's President confident about 2026 FIFA World Cup security

An undated picture of 2026 FIFA World Cup trophy. — FIFA

MEXICO CITY: Mexico's President Claudia Sheinbaum is confident about the 2026 FIFA World Cup security arrangements, saying there are "all the guarantees" following the capture and death of Mexico's most-wanted cartel leader, which triggered roadblocks, arson and security clashes, notably in Jalisco state.

He was asked if the World Cup, which is expected to draw spectators from all over the world to football matches in Mexico City, Monterrey and Jalisco's capital, Guadalajara, would pose a risk to visitors. Sheinbaum said there was "no risk.”

Sheinbaum said that the situation is going back to normal following a series of violent attacks by the cartel members on Sunday in response to an operation to capture cartel leader Nemesio Oseguera, known as "El Mencho," which resulted in his death.

Several new roadblocks appeared overnight, Sheinbaum stated in a morning press conference, but added that security forces were working to normalise the situation.

Mexico will host 13 of the 104 World Cup matches. Four of which are set to be held in Guadalajara. Some preliminary warm-up matches will also take place there.

FIFA World Cup 2026 is scheduled in the United States, Canada and Mexico from June 11 to July 19.

The 48 teams, divided into 12 groups of four, will play a 104-match tournament across 16 cities.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Group Stage Draw:

Group A: Mexico, South Africa, South Korea, Winner of Uefa play-off D*

Group B: Canada, Winner of Uefa play-off A*, Qatar, Switzerland

Group C: Brazil, Morocco, Haiti, Scotland

Group D: USA, Paraguay, Australia, Winner of Uefa play-off C*

Group E: Germany, Curacao, Ivory Coast, Ecuador

Group F: Netherlands, Japan, Winner of Uefa play-off B*, Tunisia

Group G: Belgium, Egypt, Iran, New Zealand

Group H: Spain, Cape Verde, Saudi Arabia, Uruguay

Group I: France, Senegal, Winner of Fifa play-off 2*, Norway

Group J: Argentina, Algeria, Austria, Jordan

Group K: Portugal, Winner of Fifa play-off 1*, Uzbekistan, Colombia

Group L: England, Croatia, Ghana, Panama

*Uefa play-off A: Italy, Wales, Bosnia-Herzegovina or Northern Ireland

*Uefa play-off B: Ukraine, Poland, Albania or Sweden

*Uefa play-off C: Turkey, Slovakia, Kosovo or Romania

*Uefa play-off D: Denmark, Czech Republic, Republic of Ireland or North Macedonia

*Fifa play-off 1: DR Congo, Jamaica or New Caledonia

*Fifa play-off 2: Iraq, Bolivia or Suriname