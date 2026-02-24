Former Pakistan cricketer named in Sialkot Stallionz's coaching staff for PSL 11

Pakistan's Rana Naved-ul-Hasan (left) celebrates taking a wicket during their ICC Men's Champions Trophy match against West Indies at the New Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on September 23, 2009. — AFP

LAHORE: Sialkot Stallionz's owner Hamza Majeed on Tuesday announced their coaching staff for the historic 11th edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), comprising former national cricketers Rana Naved-ul-Hasan and Sohaib Maqsood.

Majeed made the announcement during a press conference here at the Gaddafi Stadium, in which he dismissed the rumours regarding the alleged ownership turmoil of the franchise.

He announced bringing in former England cricketer Mike Smith as assistant coach, while national cricketers Hasan and Maqsood were named bowling and batting coaches, respectively.

The coaching panel is led by former Australia captain Tim Paine, who played 35 Tests and ODIs each for the Baggy Greens.

"I would like to announce our entire coaching and ground staff, in which there is a big name. As everyone knows, Tim Paine is our head coach," Majeed told reporters here.

"Mike Smith is our assistant coach, who has been added to our team. Rana Naveed has been appointed as a bowling coach for us. Along with him, Sohaib Maqsood, who is our first national player, will be our batting coach.

"He will do a dual role with Qaiser Abbas; he has a long history in first class. And along with him, our physios, we are blessed to have Brendan Wilson, who is a very well-reputed physio, who holds the name of the cricketing sport."

Majeed further shared that the captain for their maiden PSL appearance will be unveiled this week, adding that the management has shortlisted two to three players for the role.

The Stallionz's owner further addressed the concerns surrounding Steve Smith's participation in PSL 11, who is the highest-paid player in the history of the marquee league, set to receive a whopping Rs140 million.

Majeed stressed that their squad for the PSL 11 remained intact, affirming Smith's participation.