Oscar De La Hoya reacts to Floyd Mayweather’s boxing comeback

Oscar De La Hoya has reacted to Floyd Mayweather’s boxing comeback as a rematch against Manny Pacquiao is announced.

Mayweather and Pacquiao are set for a showdown at the Sphere in Las Vegas in September, with the fight to be streamed worldwide on Netflix.

This will be the first professional boxing match at the Sphere and Mayweather's first professional fight since his retirement in 2017.

Floyd stopped UFC fighter Conor McGregor in the 10th round in his last fight, a crossover clash at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Mayweather, with a 50-0 record including 27 knockouts, defeated Pacquiao in their first match in 2015.

The 48-year-old from Michigan won world titles across five weight divisions, along with career-defining victories over the likes of Canelo Alvarez and Oscar De La Hoya.

‘Money’ defeated De La Hoya via split decision in May 2007 to capture the WBC world light-middleweight title at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

Earlier this week, it was reported that Floyd will face heavyweight great Mike Tyson in a scheduled exhibition bout in his return to professional boxing; however, on Monday, he announced his rematch with Pacquiao.

De La Hoya, after learning about the rematch between Mayweather and Pacquiao, expressed excitement about his former rival's return.

“Floyd, oh man. Floyd, come on. I’m not saying that [I want a rematch]. I’m just, I’m excited for him,” De La Hoya said.

On the other hand, Pacquiao, whose record stands at 62-8-3 with 39 knockouts, vowed to hand Floyd his first professional defeat and make sure he never forgets who ended his unbeaten run.

"I want Floyd to live with the one loss on his professional record and always remember who gave it to him," the Filipino fighter said.