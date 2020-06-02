Daren Sammy, Chris Gayle vent over racism on, off field

St Lucian batsman Daren Sammy and West Indies opener Chris Gayle.

West Indies opener Chris Gayle and former captain Daren Sammy spoke about racism on and off the field as protests over George Floyd’s death in the United States gained momentum.

The duo took to Twitter and vented over the issue. Gayle aired his frustrations and also told the African community to "wise up".

"Black lives matter just like any other life. Black people matter, damn all racist people, stop taking black people for fools, even our own black people wise up and stop bringing down your own!" Gayle wrote on Twitter.

He also shared an extensive message on Instagram and opened up about his first-hand experience to being subjected to racism while playing cricket.

"I have travelled the globe and experience racial remarks towards me because I am black, believe me, the list goes on," he wrote in his Instagram story.

"Racism is not only in football, it’s in cricket too. Even within teams as a black man, I get the end of the stick. Black and powerful. Black and proud."

As for Sammy, he pressed the International Cricket Council, who haven’t posted on this matter, in a series of tweets to recognise the issue and show support.





