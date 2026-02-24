T20 World Cup 2026: Shadab Khan amasses major landmark during England clash

Pakistan's Shadab Khan plays a shot during their ICC Men's T20 World Cup match against USA at the Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC) Ground in Colombo on February 10, 2026. — AFP

KANDY: Pakistan's experienced all-rounder Shadab Khan achieved a major batting milestone during their ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 Super Eights match against England, underway here at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

Shadab, who added valuable runs to Pakistan's total at the backend with a brisk 23-run cameo, breached the thousand-run barrier in T20Is, becoming just the 11th player from the country to amass the milestone in the shortest format.

Batting stalwart Babar Azam leads the elusive list with 4596 runs, which further features legendary figures like Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik and Shahid Afridi.

Most runs for Pakistan in men's T20Is

Babar Azam – 4596 runs in 145 innings Mohammad Rizwan – 3414 runs in 93 innings Mohammad Hafeez – 2514 runs in 108 innings Shoaib Malik – 2423 runs in 110 innings Fakhar Zaman – 2410 runs in 109 innings Umar Akmal – 1690 runs in 79 innings Ahmed Shehzad – 1471 runs in 59 innings Shahid Afridi – 1405 runs in 90 innings Saim Ayub – 1298 runs in 64 innings Sahibzada Farhan – 1205 runs in 44 innings Shadab Khan – 1002 runs in 68 innings

Notably, Shadab also holds the distinction of being the first Pakistani to complete the century of wickets in the shortest format and currently has 123 dismissals to his name in 113 innings at a decent average of 23.79 and an economy rate of 7.33.

Consequently, the 27-year-old became the first Pakistani to achieve the double of a thousand runs and 100 wickets in the shortest format, while the sixth overall in the format, joining the likes of Afghanistan's Mohammad Nabi, Zimbabwe's Sikandar Raza and India's Hardik Pandya.