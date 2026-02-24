Sean O'Malley stunned by Conor Benn's $15m Zuffa deal

Sean O’Malley walks out of the ring after defeating Marlon "Chito" Vera during UFC 299 at Kayesa Center in Miami on March 9, 2024. — Reuters

UFC star Sean O’Malley was stunned after learning about the signing of Connor Benn for Zuffa Boxing in a $15 million deal.

Benn shocked the world when he signed for Dana White’s Zuffa Boxing, saying goodbye to Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom promotion after spending a decade there.

According to veteran boxing reporter Dan Rafael, Benn signed a new deal for a $15 million for just one fight, leaving many in the combat sports world shocked.

Former UFC champion Sean O'Malley was also surprised after knowing about the pay, as to why a person he doesn't even know has earned such a lucrative deal.

"For me, it's so hard to believe, I've been told, Tim (Welch) told me, 'Did you see that?' It doesn't mean it's true. I don't know, it could very well be true,” O'Malley said while speaking on his YouTube channel.

"I can't imagine it being true Zuffa Boxing is like they're paying out, I don't even know who Conor Benn is. He's supposed to be a pretty big name in boxing, but I've never [expletive deleted] heard of him."

The former UFC Bantamweight champion was in disbelief that Benn is earning more money than he, despite the work he has done in the UFC

"It’s crazy, bro. If they really paid this guy $15 million, I don’t know. It’s crazy how you put in so much work in the UFC. Build this name, create this character, be a star. I’m not making f---ing $15 million to fight,” he added.

O'Malley and others may not believe in it, but it appears that the backing of Saudi Arabia's Turki Alalshikh behind Zuffa Boxing may be a driving factor as to why the deal reached so high.