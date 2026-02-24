Former British No. 1 rejects suggestion of Jannik Sinner's form crises

Italy's Jannik Sinner reacts during his quarter-final match against Ben Shelton of the US at Melbourne Park in Melbourne on January 28, 2026. — Reuters

Former British No. 1 Greg Rusedski has rejected the suggestion that Jannik Sinner is going through a tough time in his career, as he backs the Italian to return to winning ways soon.

The world No. 2 was defeated by Novak Djokovic in the Australian Open semi-final, followed by a loss to Jakub Mensik at the Qatar Open last week.

After a defeat to Mensik in a post-match interview with UbiTennis, Sinner admitted that he is currently having a tough time.

"Every player faces ups and downs. I've had two incredible years and now I'm having a little downturn, but it's not something that worries me,” Sinner said.

“I know I can play better tennis, but Jakub played and served really well. We all have ups and downs in our jobs, so I'm not worried."

Although the stunning form of his rival Carlos Alcaraz has highlighted a minor blip for Jannik Sinner, which is not a big deal according to former British No. 1 Rusedski.

Speaking on an episode of his Off Court Cuts podcast, Rusedski rejected any idea that Sinner has suffered a dip in form.

“He’s lost matches back to back, having not won a tournament. This is a rarity,” began Rusedski.

“Is he losing form? Is he losing confidence? Are players figuring him out? I’m not so sure. It’s a minor blimp in my opinion.”

Rusedski added that he is hopeful that Jannik Sinner would make a comeback, as it is only the beginning of the season.

“I think the pack might be getting a little bit closer,” he added. “They’re starting to lift their games and that’s what we want to see.

“But I’m not worried about Sinner at the majors. We’re seeing more variety in his game and we got to give respect to the rest of the tour.”