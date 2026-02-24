T20 World Cup 2026: Pakistan win toss, elect to bat first against England

England captain Harry Brook (second from right) flips the coin as Pakistan's Salman Ali Agha (second from right) makes the call at the toss for their ICC Men's T20 World Cup match at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy on February 24, 2026. — PCB

KANDY: Pakistan have won the toss and opted to bat first against England in the high-stakes Super Eights match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 here at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.

Playing XI

Pakistan: Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha (c), Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Shadab Khan, Usman Khan (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Salman Mirza and Usman Tariq.

England: Philip Salt, Jos Buttler (wk), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Harry Brook (c), Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Liam Dawson, Jofra Archer and Adil Rashid.

Head-to-head

Historically, England and Pakistan have faced each other 31 times in T20 cricket. The Three Lions have won 21 encounters, while the Men in Green have emerged victorious on nine occasions. One match ended without a result.

In T20 World Cup history, the sides have met three times, with England winning all three games and Pakistan yet to register a victory.

Matches: 31

England: 21

Pakistan: 9

No Result: 1

Form Guide

Pakistan and England enter the fixture with equally decent momentum in their favour, as both teams have just one defeat in their last five T20Is.

In Super Eights, however, the 2009 champions had their opening match against New Zealand washed out due to persistent rain in Colombo, while the two-time winners edged past co-hosts Sri Lanka to make a triumphant start to the stage.

England: W, W, W, L, W (most recent first)

Pakistan: NR, W, L, W, W