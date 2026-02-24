Indian legend calls on Pakistan to play Fakhar Zaman in T20 World Cup clash against England

Pakistan's Fakhar Zaman attends a practice session on the eve of ICC Men's T20 World Cup match against Netherlands, at the Sinhalese Sports Club Ground in Colombo on February 6, 2026.

Former Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has urged the Pakistan team management to include explosive left-handed batter Fakhar Zaman in the playing XI for their upcoming Super Eights match against England in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026.

The high-stakes encounter is scheduled to take place on Tuesday at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium.

Ashwin took to social media platform 'X' to share his insights, suggesting that Zaman’s inclusion in the middle order could prove beneficial for Pakistan’s faltering campaign.

“If Pakistan are serious about this World Cup campaign, they need to think about giving Fakhar Zaman a go in the middle order,” Ashwin tweeted.

The veteran spinner further elaborated on the tactical advantage Zaman could offer, particularly against England’s spinners during the middle overs. He pointed to Nepal’s recent approach as a template for success.

“He can sweep and use his feet against [Adil] Rashid and [Liam] Dawson to inflict some serious damage through the middle overs. This was Nepal’s success formula against Rashid, and there are some key learnings that the other teams can try to imbibe,” Ashwin stated.

Historically, England have dominated the T20I rivalry between the two sides. Out of 31 encounters, England have secured 21 victories, while Pakistan have won nine. One match yielded no result.

In T20 World Cup history, the disparity is even starker. The teams have met three times in the tournament, with England winning on all three occasions. Pakistan is still seeking their first World Cup victory over their arch-rivals.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s opening Super Eights match against New Zealand on Saturday was abandoned without a ball being bowled due to persistent rain at the R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium.

Captain Salman Ali Agha had won the toss and elected to bat first, but the covers remained on as heavy downpours swept across Colombo.

After a delay of over two and a half hours, match officials officially called off the game, with both teams splitting the points.

Pakistan will conclude their Super Eights campaign with a final match against tournament co-hosts Sri Lanka at the same venue in Pallekele on Saturday.