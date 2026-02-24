Pakistan vs England Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026, Super Eights, PAK vs ENG Match 45

Pakistan and England face off in the 45th match of the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy on February 24, 2026. — Geo Super

KANDY: The 45th match of the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 between former champions Pakistan and England is being played here at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

Historically, England and Pakistan have faced each other 31 times in T20 cricket. The Three Lions have won 21 encounters, while the Men in Green have emerged victorious on nine occasions. One match ended without a result.

In T20 World Cup history, the sides have met three times, with England winning all three games and Pakistan yet to register a victory.

Playing XI

Pakistan: Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha (c), Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Shadab Khan, Usman Khan (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Salman Mirza and Usman Tariq.

England: Philip Salt, Jos Buttler (wk), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Harry Brook (c), Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Liam Dawson, Jofra Archer and Adil Rashid.